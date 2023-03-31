U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,605. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.