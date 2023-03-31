Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,260,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 55,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,341,543. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
