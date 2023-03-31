UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading 2.8% Higher

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $460.68 and last traded at $460.68. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.00.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

