Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,870 shares of company stock worth $885,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.