UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 5,380,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,230,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UiPath by 7.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in UiPath by 58.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in UiPath by 14.3% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

