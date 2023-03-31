UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. UniFirst updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.02-$5.37 EPS.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

UNF stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

