Unison Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 425,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.10. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

