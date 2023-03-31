Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 559,422 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 857,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

