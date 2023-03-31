Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.51. 864,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,958. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.