Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

