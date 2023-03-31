Unison Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.