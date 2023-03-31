Unison Advisors LLC Invests $528,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,846,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 172,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.