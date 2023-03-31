Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.02. 494,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,595. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

