United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $6.22. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 6,380 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

