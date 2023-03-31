United Security Bancshares Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
UBFO stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.