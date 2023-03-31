Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unitil by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Stock Up 1.1 %

Unitil Increases Dividend

NYSE:UTL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. 139,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,411. Unitil has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $917.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

