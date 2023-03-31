Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 112,390 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,537.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.68.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UTI. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

