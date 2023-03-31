Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $231.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,970. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $270.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.20.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.