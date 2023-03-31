VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up 6.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 206,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

