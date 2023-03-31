Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 40,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.