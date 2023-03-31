Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $52,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

