Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.94. 609,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,309. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

