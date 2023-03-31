Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $380.54. 59,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,709. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day moving average of $338.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.