Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. 964,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

