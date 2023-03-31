Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

