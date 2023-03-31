Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Cut by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VBR stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

