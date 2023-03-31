Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 37,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 74,319 shares.The stock last traded at $79.81 and had previously closed at $79.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

