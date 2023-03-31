Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.