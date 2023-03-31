Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.52 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $24.55 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.94.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

