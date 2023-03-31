Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 5.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.72. 50,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 718,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,247 shares of company stock worth $3,259,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

