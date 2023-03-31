Verint Systems’ (VRNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.67.
Verint Systems Stock Performance
Verint Systems stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Verint Systems
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Further Reading
