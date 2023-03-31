Verint Systems’ (VRNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Verint Systems stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

