Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.87 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $267,953.55 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,526.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00323550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00545818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00437228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,435,397 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

