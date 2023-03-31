VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 85.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,735,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,754 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

