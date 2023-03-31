Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $201.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Victory Capital

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Victory Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

