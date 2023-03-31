Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.93. 1,490,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,661,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Specifically, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

