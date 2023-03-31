Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $4.06

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $3.96. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 1,324,504 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.