Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. 333,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,084. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.