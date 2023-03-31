Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
NYSE:VIST opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.19.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

