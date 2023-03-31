Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,748,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.