Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 4.5%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 679,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 699,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

