Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 4.5%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 679,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 699,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
