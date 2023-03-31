Vivid Seats (SEAT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vivid Seats to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 4.77% -5.44% 2.37% Vivid Seats Competitors -122.88% -37.39% -18.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivid Seats and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vivid Seats Competitors 147 822 1839 49 2.63

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus price target of $10.89, indicating a potential upside of 52.08%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than its peers.

31.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats’ peers have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $600.27 million $28.66 million 19.89 Vivid Seats Competitors $4.56 billion $142.50 million 24.98

Vivid Seats’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vivid Seats peers beat Vivid Seats on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

