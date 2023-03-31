Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €18.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNA opened at €17.37 ($18.68) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a fifty-two week high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.29 and its 200-day moving average is €23.18.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.