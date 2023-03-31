Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.11.

NYSE:VNO opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $47.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

