Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.60 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00012590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $97.76 million and $6.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00201042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,569.32 or 1.00016074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.50305076 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,018,992.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

