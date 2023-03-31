Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lessened by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.2% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 65,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

WM opened at $162.67 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.