Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.27.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.96. 337,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,676. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.