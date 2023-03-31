Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

