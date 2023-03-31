Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 44,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 535,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,822,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,155,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

