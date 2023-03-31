Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 134.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 63,992 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. 1,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,272. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

