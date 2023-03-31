Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. 472,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

