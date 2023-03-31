Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $157.45. 39,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

